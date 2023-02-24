Hania Amir, Dananeer dance their heart out at Umar Mukhtar’s wedding event (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Pakistani weddings are not completed without statement ceremonies and functions, with several Lollywood stars setting dance floors on fire in recent events.

In one such event, Pakistani divas Hania Aamir, and internet sensation Dananeer become the talk of the town as the two stunned everyone with electrifying dance performances at Mehndi and the wedding of Umar Mukhtar.

The event grabbed eyeballs as the Ishqiya star flaunted flamboyance, shaking a leg at the extravaganza event. Hania, known for her bubbly persona, sets the dance floor on fire, her catchy moves soon went viral with netizens showering praises on the diva.

Not only did Dil Ruba star rock the event, Pawri Horai Hai famed Dananeer Mobeen also flaunted moves.

Here’s a glimpse of the star-studded event:

Several A-listers of showbiz industry including Hania Amir, Shazia Wajahat, Wajahat Rauf, Dananeer Mobeen, Farhan Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Momal Sheikh, Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Kinza Hashmi, Saboor Ali, Umar Alam, Mansha Pasha, Nazish Jahangir, Hajra Yamin, Umair Qazi, Junaid Khan, and Ali Rehman attended the event.