Hania Aamir’s birthday celebrations in Thailand leave fans in awe (See Pics and Videos)

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir is known for being fluently sparkling. Her fashion sense and acting prowess helped her carve a niche for herself in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

The actor turned one year older and decided to spend her 26th big day with her friends in Thailand, a go-to place for celebrities.

She left her fans gushing with Insta stories from birthday bash, as she shared striking snaps from the events.

Here’s a look into her birthday bash (Courtesy: @haniaheheofficial/Instagram)

Hania started her career with 2016 film Janaan and bagged the role in Titli, Visaal. She also appeared in Na Maloom Afraad 2, Parwaaz Hai Junoon and other hit projects.