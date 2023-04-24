Hania Aamir wins hearts with new viral pictures

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Hania Aamir blessed fans’ feeds with her latest avatar as she dropped a carousel of dazzling snaps on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The bubbly persona and glamorous looks of the 26-year-old are the reasons why her huge fan following has fallen head over heels for her. Setting major fashion goals on the festive occasion, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star looked smoothly awe-inspiring in Faiza Saqlain’s embellished custom pishwas.

In vibrant pictures, Hania can be seen posing for Instagram which perfectly complements her playful and lively persona. The spectacular visuals capture netizens’ attention as the pictures got over half a million reactions in a day.

Courtesy: haniaheheofficial

She is known for her versatile acting skills and her unique sense of fashion. Her style is often described as chic, trendy, and effortless. The drama queen likes to experiment with different looks and is often seen wearing a mix of traditional and western outfits.