Hania Aamir sets temperature soaring with new bold pictures

KARACHI – Lollywood bubbly girl Hania Aamir, who is known for being effortlessly effervescent, has turned heads with her recent clicks.

The Ishqiya star is looking stunning as ever as she shared her no-makeup look for fans. The 26-year-old continues to garner attention with her bold fashion choices.

Setting the internet on fire, Hania dropped a new pic flaunting her morning look she amplified the glam quotient with morning sunshine. Her flawless morning selfie shows her wearing a skimpy top covered by her hairs which was enough to make her fans go crazy.

A glimpse of Hania’s sizzling avatar

Pakistani model has been riding high on the success of her drama Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha while her performance in Mere Humsafar also raked her accolades.