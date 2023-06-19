Lollywood bubbly girl Hania Aamir, known for her charming persona, has turned heads with her recent pictures.

Spreading so much hotness around, the Dil Ruba star makes an all-out effort to woo everyone with the way she spends quality time with pals. She is busy beating Monday blues by chilling in a pool, and raising the temperature in a white sleeveless shirt.

Hania’s latest avatar is a quick hit with Instagrammers as the post received hundreds of thousands of likes and the comments section is filled with innumerable compliments.

Pictures courtesy: Instagram/haniaheheofficial

For the unversed, Hania has been riding high on the success of Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha while her performance in other dramas also earned her praises.