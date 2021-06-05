Hania Aamir launching her fragrance brand soon

Pakistan star Hania Aamir has just stepped into the world of fragrances as the actress has announced to launch her own fragrance line.

The actress took to Instagram and shared an attractive black and white photograph while posing with the product.

She wrote, “AHHHH ITS HAPPENING!! So excited to announce my very own fragrance! Just to make it a little interesting before the launch my team and I will be doing a giveaway for all you lovely people! All you have to do is..”

The Titili star also explained the steps for getting the free product. “1- COMMENT WHAT COLOUR YOU THINK THE BOTTLE IS? 2- TAG 3 FRIENDS IN THE COMMENT 3- MAKE SURE YOU AND YOUR TAGGED FRIENDS ARE FOLLOWING @haniaheheofficial AND @kohasaa.official LETS DOOOO THISSSSS This giveaway is live till the 8th. HAPPY COMMENTING,” she explained.

Hania’s would be the second woman in the country to launch a fragrance brand. She has not shared further details about the name of her brand.

Earlier Sanam Jung had launched her fragrance line named ‘Sanam Jung Fragrance’, which is also Pakistan’s first woman-led fragrance brand.