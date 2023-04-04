Hania Aamir faces backlash for game night amid Ramadan

Pakistani actor and model Hania Aamir rose to fame as she made her presence felt. Be it the latest drama Mujhay Pyar Hua Tha or Instagram feed, the Lollywood diva has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

The 26-year-old is an avid social media user who amassed millions of followers on photo sharing platform where she flaunted her effortlessly chic style and acting talent in viral reels. However, the bold style and fun time of Dil Ruba star come under public scrutiny.

In a recent video, Hania Aamir was spotted having fun time with fellow celebrities and friends. They were filmed playing poker, and foosball table. The youngsters were ecstatic to be playing indoor games but the keyboard warriors bashed them in the comment section and even raised questions about wardrobe choices as they posed in sleeveless shirts and casuals.

Courtesy: Galaxy Lollywood

The clip also captured Mawra Hocane, Yashma Gill, Areeba Habib, Saboor Aly, and Ali Ansari during the game night.

Social media reactions

Apart from online trolling, Hania has been praised for her performance in Mujhay Pyar Hua Tha alongside Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz.