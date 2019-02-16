Hangu: MOL Pakistan sponsored cricket tournament ends

Hangu

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company B.V. sponsored a competition-filled cricket tournament for the residents of district Katgarh and the surrounding villages of the Tal Block.

Such healthy and sports oriented activities are always welcomed in the area and on request of the local elders, MOL Pakistan sponsored a cricket tournament for the local communities. Despite the forecast of rain, the tournament witnessed large number of spectators belonging to surrounding villages of Mardankhel-1 and Mardankhel-3. Additional Deputy Commissioner Hangu Abdul Hadi was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the tournament.

In his speech at the closing ceremony, the chief guest lauded MOL Pakistan for its efforts to hold an event which was full of fun and healthy activities for the local communities. “I am glad that MOL Pakistan has conducted healthy activities for the youth of this area. Such activities not only provide a platform for building excellence, but also help to develop healthy skills in the youth”, he said.

In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa & Pakistan said, “We are a responsible corporate entity working in Pakistan, determined to support activities that promote a healthy and active lifestyle. Engaging the youth in constructive ventures would showcase their hidden talents and capabilities.”

Expressing his gratitude towards the District Administration, Mr. Abbas continued that, “Extended support of the local administration is highly appreciable, without which it would not have been possible to conduct such a major event for this region. I would like to thank the winners as well as the runners-up for their participation”.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest distributed trophies and medals amongst the winners and runners-up teams. The youth and the local elders of the communities praised and thanked MOL Pakistan for all its support.

