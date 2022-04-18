Hangu by-poll: PTI stuns everyone and retains its seat

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday stunned everyone and retained its National Assembly seat (NA-33) in Hangu, as the PTI’s candidate, Dr Nadeem Khayal, secured 20,772 votes while JUI-F candidate Ubaidullah got 18,244 votes and came in at second at the Hangu by-poll.

The seat had fallen vacant after the demise of PTI MNA Haji Khayal, after which the PTI issued a ticket to his son, Nadeem Khayal, to contest the by-polls.

As per informetion shared by the ECP, a total of 318,919 voters were eligibale to cast their votes in the Hangu by-poll. The commission had set up 210 polling stations for the affair.

However, the turn out was low and remained 13.53% as 43,148 people cast their votes.

The polling had started at 8 am and continued uninterrupted till 5pm. Around 4,500 cops deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident and continued uninterrupted till 5pm.

Fawad congratulates PTI candidate

PTI leader Fawad Cahudhry congratulated Nadeem Khayal and the PTI workers on their resounding victory in Hangu by-poll. He also mentioned that the PTI workers knew that after the victory Nadeem has to take oath and resign.

In a tweet, Fawad said that there was no such example of confidence in leadership.