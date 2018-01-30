Hanging is not the solution!

After ample boost and compulsion of nearly three weeks, killer of Zainab has been apprehended by law enforcement forces and DNA of body parts of eight girls is matched with DNA of the suspect. Now the next step is decision of punishment for immoral move of 24- year old un-married rapist. Public and social media strongly advocates hanging of Imran.

Hanging of the suspect is not utter and ultimate solution of these rape-related crimes. Are all cases divulge? What about un-reported cases and those whose victims are frail and influenced by non-state actors. As a state, need to work on Social ground. Social values should improve and introduce a fair and equal curriculum which recognized the status of Women and respect rather than commercialize picture of women. Women is not a entity but a that part of society which should respect, dignity and nobility

HASSAN NAWAZ

Chichawatni, Sahiwal

