Handwara remembers five martyrs of April 2016

Islamabad

Rich tributes were paid in Indian occupied Kashmir to five people including a woman who were martyred in the firing of Indian forces on protesters in Handwara town in April 2016.

According to Kashmir Media Service, forceful demonstrations had erupted in the town after an Indian soldier had attempted to molest a schoolgirl. Five people, Nayeem Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Iqbal, Raja Begum, Aasif Hussain and Jahangir Ahmed Wani were killed in the firing of the troops on the protesters. A large number of people including the family members of the victims, members of Chemists and Druggists Association.—APP