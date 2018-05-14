Hands Pakistan, Child Survival Programme, Duhs join hands for Imnci to save kids

Staff Reporter

Hands Pakistan And Child Survival Programme in Sindh and DUHS joined hands For IMNCI to save Under 5yrs Kids.

HANDS in Collaboration with Child Survival programme has concluded The IMNCI workshop in DUHS to implement IMNCI in their facilities. This is WHO/UNICEF and MOH approved strategy to save Under 5yrs Kids from different preventable diseases leading to death of children.At the Occasion Prof A.G.BILOO, specially made comment that IMNCI implementation in health facilities by establishing under 5yrs clinics and and delivery of newborn by trained attendant can improve the situation and of great help to reach SDGS by 2030. He also appreciated Sindh government for great support.