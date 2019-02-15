Handling citizens’ complaints

PRIME Minister Imran Khan hailed the success of the Pakistan Citizen Portal App and congratulated the team behind it after it landed second place in the World Government Summit’s mobile application competition. The government-owned app won second prize at the summit, which recently concluded in Dubai. Prominent government officials and industry leaders from around the world, including PM Khan attended the summit.

The App was competing against 4,646 other mobile apps from 87 countries. It was announced as the second best App in the Best Citizen Service Delivery Competition. The App was launched by PM in October last year as a means to receive and address complaints of citizens against government departments and organizations. The initiative became instantly popular as it offered effective and powerful platform for resolution of grievances of the people and thousands of downloads of the App is a testimony of expectations that citizens have from this forum. Initially, the Cell established in PM Office worked diligently and pursued all complaints and cases with enthusiasm and that is why more and more people approached the PM through this App. However, with the passage of time, the initiative is not being taken seriously by ministries, divisions and their attached departments/public sector corporations. Bureaucracy has found ways and means to prolong things and deprive complainants of the opportunity to get justice without knocking at the doors of the judiciary. Some departments are shifting responsibility to others and there is no resolution of the complaint at all. Therefore, we would ask the Prime Minister to personally look into the working of the Cell and ensure that all complaints are addressed on merit as it involved the reputation and prestige of the office of the chief executive of the country.

