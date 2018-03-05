Handcarts, counters confiscated, five food outlets sealed

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscated 594 handcarts, 1100 counters and other goods during Feb from different markets in its grand operation against encroachments and also sealed five food outlets for poor cleanliness and unhygienic conditions.

RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood talking to APP informed that the ongoing grand operations against encroachers and checking quality of food items were accelerated during last month on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) and the rules violators were also imposed heavy fines amounting to over 1.5 million. Anti-encroachment team also removed sheds illegally installed outside shops in various commercial areas, he informed.—APP