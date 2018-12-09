Hand, foot, mouth disease: Causes, symptoms, treatment

BETWEEN late July and early September of 2018, three major league baseball pitchers — all on different teams — came down with hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), a highly contagious illness transmitted by a virus. While three high-profile cases of the disease hardly qualify as an outbreak, the cases were unusual because the infection is more likely to strike young children than it is adults, according to the Mayo Clinic.

HFMD can spread quickly in child care centers, preschools and elementary schools, but outbreaks of the virus have also been reported on college campuses, where the close quarters of dorms and locker rooms mean that more people can become infected. The disease usually affects children younger than 5 years old, but older kids and adults can sometimes get HFMD too, said Dr. Luis Manrique, an infectious disease specialist at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois. Usually, teens and adults have developed immunity to the disease because they have built up antibodies after being exposed to the virus in their early years, he said.

As its name suggests, hand, foot and mouth disease can affect these three locations on the body and may cause the following symptoms: Mild fever; Sore throat; Painful mouth sores that usually begin as flat red spots, then may blister; and A rash of flat red spots that may blister on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. The rash may also appear on the back side of the hands and on arms and legs.

Symptoms of HFMD usually appear in stages and typically don’t occur all at once, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In children, the illness usually starts with a mild fever, and a day or two later, the first signs of the disease may show up in the mouth. A child may have sore throat pain and painful sores, or blisters may develop in the back of the mouth and on the tongue, inner cheeks and gums, Manrique told Live Science. A day or two later, red spots may spread to the hands, feet and buttocks. Early symptoms in very young children with limited verbal skills may include crying more, eating less and having a temperature of up to 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), Manrique said. The painful mouth sores may cause young children to become dehydrated if they can’t drink enough liquids, Manrique said. Another clue that helps doctors diagnose HFMD is that the rash tends to be symmetrical, he said, meaning it develops on both hands and both feet.

