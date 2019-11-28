Hamza’s judicial remand extended by 14 days

Lahore

The Accountability Court commenced its session in the ongoing assets beyond means case against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday. The court extended leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly’s judicial remand by 14 days and adjourned proceedings till December 12. A supplementary reference in the ongoing Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption investigations being undertaken by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the politician was submitted in the court against the accused in the previous hearing. Hamza was handed over copies of the reference and was ordered to submit an answering to the allegations accordingly.—INP