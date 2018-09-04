Hamza vows responsible opposition in PA

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday said his party (PML-N) always favoured continuation of democratic process and believed in responsible opposition in the Punjab assembly.

Talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, he said 29 PML-N lawmakers cast votes in favour of Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Ameer Fazlur Rehman in the presidential poll being held on Tuesday.

He said it would have been good if opposition had fielded a joint candidate for presidential election. To a question,Hamza said nominating its party’s candidate was independent decision of Pakistan Peoples’ Party.—APP

