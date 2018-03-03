Hamza visits Gujranwala for CM public meeting

Staff Reporter

Lahore

PML (N) Central Leader and Member National Assembly Hamza Shahbaz visited Gujranwala and reviewed arrangements for public meeting of March 11 where Chief Minister Punjab Mohammed Shahbaz Sharif would be addressing. Hamza Shahbaz met Members of National and Provincial Assembly, representatives of local bodies and local leaders and called upon them to ensure maximum number of people and break their own record.

Hamza Shahbaz said no one can become Prime Minister by misstatements and lies and Imran Khan must remember this fact that service to the masses is basic tool of leadership. He said that present Government has fulfilled most of the promises including load shedding and in general elections PML N would face masses with pride. Hamza Shahbaz said that local bodies are main pillar of democracy and after getting fresh mandate more powers and funds would be given to these institutions. He said that Mohammad Nawaz Sharif has won the hearts of the people and proved him real awami leader who cannot be replaced.

He asked the people of Gujranwala to gather in record number on 11th March and prove the popularity of their party leadership. On this occasion, Hamza Shahbaz was given warm welcome by PML workers especially youth chanted slogans in his favour. Federal Ministers Khurram Dastgir and Mahmud Bashir Virk, Punjab Minister Rana Mashhood, MNAs and MPAs were present there.