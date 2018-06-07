Hamza to feature in prestigious Thailand Open Golf

Karachi

Pakistan’s prominent golfer Hamza Amin is looking forward to playing among the region’s top golfers as he tees off at this week’s $300,000 Thailand Open.

Hamza, 30, is currently the only Pakistani golfer on Asian Tour and has been representing the country in different tournaments.

Thailand Open is also a sort of a comeback tournament for Hamza, who last played a major tournament in October in Jakarta last year.

“I haven’t played on the big tour in a few months, so I’m looking forward to teeing it up,” he said.

“I have been playing well on the domestic circuit with three second-place finishes in the last six events,” he added.

The prestigious Thailand Open returned on the Asian Tour schedule in 2017 after an eight-year lapse.

The tournament, which was inaugurated in 1965, is one of the oldest National Opens in Asia.

Hamza, who finished 6th in Dubai Open last year, noted that the Thailand Open field is one of the best in Asian Tour.

“The tournament is being played at Thai country club where Tiger Woods won an event in 2000.”

Hamza will be competing against some of the top golfers including Scotland’s Scott Hend, India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shih-Chang Chan of Chinese Taipei.

“This is one of the major tournaments on the tour and I’m looking forward to giving my best here,” he said.

Hamza added that the course on tour is very different from the courses in Pakistan and one has to be very accurate while playing on tour.

“The courses here are much longer than in Pakistan so you have to be very accurate of the tee. The greens are faster, the roughs are higher and the wind blows so it’s always a good test of your game.”

After the Thailand Open, Hamza will be in action for Queen's Cup in Pattaya.