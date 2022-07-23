Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as CM

Lahore: Following a narrow victory over PTI-backed PMLQ’s Pervez Elahi in the dramatic run-off election for the Chief Minister’s office, Hamza Shehbaz took oath on Saturday.

Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman administered the oath to Hamza Shahbaz at the Governor’s house. The ceremony was attended by PMLN leaders and other government officials.

On Friday, Hamza Shehbaz emerged victorious in a run-off election after getting 179 votes compared to the opposition’s 176.

10 votes cast by PMLQ lawmakers in favour of Pervez Elahi were discarded by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, who, citing Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter, rejected the votes for going against the party head’s directions.

PTI, PMLQ file petition in SC against Dept. Speaker’s ruling

Following this, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) moved to the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) against the ruling of Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, which paved the way for Hamza Shehbaz to retain the seat of CM of Punjab.

Pervez Elahi’s counsel Aamir Saeed Rawn filed the petition in the SC Lahore Registry late at night, in which Hamza Shahbaz, Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari and the chief secretary have been made parties. While talking to the media, Aamir Saeed said Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari had interpreted the SC verdict wrong, therefore, Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP) should take Sou Motu notice.

