Hamza Shehbaz summoned again in Saaf Pani case

LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz again in connection with a probe into the alleged financial embezzlement irregularities in the Saaf Pani Company.

According to sources, the corruption scandal probe has met a major breakthrough, due to which Hamza Shehbaz summoned again.

Sources also said that the evidence of Hamza Shehbaz presence in meeting of the company clear sign of his involvement in the awarding of contacts of the projects.

The National Accountability Bureau Lahore has so far summoned a number of high profile people in the case including Punjab Finance Minister Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, MPA Waheed Gul and Shehbaz Sharif in connection with a probe into the Saaf Pani Company scam.

Previously, on May 18, the lawmaker had appeared before the NAB team in response to its earlier notice and recorded his statement, spanning more than an hour.

Hamza’s brother-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf is also being investigated by the bureau for renting out an office in his plaza in Gulberg to the company on exorbitant rates.

