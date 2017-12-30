Hamza Shehbaz directs to make “Sa’af Deehat Programme” more effective

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Hamza Shahbaz has directed to make Khadam-e-Punjab Sa’af Deehat Programme more effective through participation of local governments representatives.

The PML-N leader presided over a high level meeting here on Saturday on Khadam-e-Punjab Sa’af Deehat Programme in which exercise of one time cleaning campaign was appreciated and the meeting expressed satisfaction over its results.

Hamza Shahbaz directed that to make this cleanliness campaign more effective local bodies representatives like Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councilors at union council level should be make more active and ensure their participatory role in this programme.

He said that it is also important that awareness should be created in rural areas and people be informed about the changing circumstances especially in using plastic bags and issues of sewerage in these areas. He also directed that media campaign may also be designed in this regard.

Hamza Shahbaz directed that funds to this programme should be continued at all cost and Sa’af Deehat Programme should be more result oriented. He said that the Chief Minister is keenly interested in providing basic facilities to the rural areas and in this context this programme has become more vital which can bring visible changes in the cleanliness of villages of Punjab.

In this high level meeting Provincial Minister for Local Government Mansha Ullah Butt, Minister Planning & Development Malik Nadeem Kamran, Member Public Affairs Unit Sami Ullah Chaudhary, Chief Secretary, Secretary Local Government and other high ranking officers attended the meeting and briefed the meeting on the achievements of Sa’af Deehat Programme. It is mentionable that other than Lahore City all the districts are included in this programme which would include gigantic efforts for cleaning villages of Punjab Province.

Orignally published by INP