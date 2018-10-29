Hamza Shehbaz calls Imran ‘fake PM’, accuses him of ‘hiding behind NAB’

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is hiding behind the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) now that it is his turn to be investigated.

Speaking to the media outside an accountability court in Lahore, Hamza said, “Imran Khan issues threats during every press conference he holds. Who is he threatening?”

The opposition leader in Punjab Assembly further said, “You [PM Imran] were voted in as a fake prime minister on fake votes.”

“This is called a democratic government? I call it a fake government which the public is watching,” he asserted.

Further, Hamza said, “There is no difference between NAB and Mansha Bomb. Mansha Bomb illegally grabbed land and NAB grabs freedom.”

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader further said, “Shehbaz Sharif was called in the Saaf Pani case and was arrested in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case. Now, the NAB prosecutors have nothing to say.”

He added, “Pervez Khattak, Aleem Khan and Pervaiz Elahi have all suffered because of NAB while Imran Khan is trying to stay clean.”

“Imran is not clean. He enjoyed travelling in helicopters which belonged to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government,” he added. “In 2018, Imran stole the public’s vote and they will hold him accountable,” Hamza further said.

