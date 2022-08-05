Hamza Shehbaz arrives in London

Islamabad: Former Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz arrived in London on Friday on a private visit.

According to reports, the former CM will stay in the English capital for a few days.

During his stay, Hamza Shehbaz will meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and brief him about the political situations back in Pakistan.

He will also meet family members, including his younger brother Suleman Shehbaz.

Hamza Shehbaz lost the position of the CM of Punjab after the Supreme Court of Pakistan threw out Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling. Hamza Shehbaz was replaced by PTI-backed PML-Q’s Parvez Elahi.

The visit to London comes a few days after an accountability court in Lahore summoned Hamza Shehbaz and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif for indictment on September 7 in a money-laundering case of Rs 16 billion.