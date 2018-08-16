Hamza Shahbaz to raise election rigging issue on every forum

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday announced to raise the issue of elections 2018 rigging on every platform.

Talking to media persons ahead of Punjab Assembly’s oath-taking session, Hamza said that they will hold protest against the rigging inside and outside the House.

Son of former Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif further assured to fulfill his constitutional duties after swearing-in. Sacrifices of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif won’t go in vain, he added.

Earlier, PML-N, at a parliamentary meeting, had nominated Hamza Shahbaz for the slot of Punjab chief minister.

On July 25, Hamza Shahbaz won the elections from NA-124 Lahore with 139443 votes against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Nauman Qaiser who took 80981 votes—INP

Share on: WhatsApp