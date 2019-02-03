Hamza Shahbaz leaves for London

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday left for London.

Hamza Shahbaz has gone to London on a ten-day visit, and is scheduled to come back to Pakistan on February 13.

Earlier, Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, briefed Lahore High Court (LHC) in writing about his travel details.

His lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar presented his ticket in the court and informed it that he will travel to the UK on February 3 and return on February 12.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan of the Lahore High Court had granted one-time permission to leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz to fly abroad for a period of 10 days. Earlier, the Lahore High Court ordered Shahbaz’s name to be taken off the ECL.

