Hamza says his hands clean in PSPC case

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Friday appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC) corruption case.

During the session headed by Assistant Director Saqib Haider, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif’s son was interrogated over 13 questions regarding the scam for about two and a half hour.

Talking to media after appearance, Hamza Shahbaz said that no one is above the law and that he is not a member of Saaf Pani Company. I only participated in five meetings, he added.

The leader further told that he had faced six-month imprisonment during former Prime Minister (PM) Benazir Bhutto’s tenure. My hands are clean, he asserted.

Hamza has been accused of possessing information or evidence related to the scam as he had attended its various meetings. Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had expressed resentment on chief secretary over improper basic facilities in Punjab, asking the provincial government what steps it has taken for boosting health and education sectors.

He remarked, “Do you know how much Arsenic is being used in drinking water.” The top judge said that the local administration is busy in spending billion rupees on orange line train and neglected this issue. Lahoris are using contaminated and poisonous water, he added.—INP