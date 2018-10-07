Hamza, Salman meet Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s sons Hamza and Salman met with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence and discuss the situation arising out after the arrest of their father in Ashiyana Housing scam.

Sources said that Sharif family has decided to avail all legal options to meet Shehbaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz was also present during the meeting.

Earlier, an accountability court on Saturday granted 10-day physical remand of the Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Ashiyana-i-Iqbal housing scam.The NAB had arrested the PML-N president in Rs14-billion housing scandal on Friday. He had been summoned to Bureau’s Lahore office in connection with Saaf Pani company investigation, but was arrested in the housing scam.

