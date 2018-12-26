Hamza rejects ‘selective accountability’ of PML-N leaders

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday accused the government for selective accountability, stating that the party will fight all such attempts of fake and selective accountability.

Addressing the media in Lahore, the Punjab Assembly opposition leader stated that there were no proofs of corruption in the accountability court’s decision against Nawaz, and “Shehbaz is called in the Saaf Pani case by NAB, but is arrested in the Aashiana housing scam,” the PML-N leader stated.

“Not even an inch of government land has been misappropriated,” Hamza said adding that “the opposition leader of the National Assembly has been arrested since the past three months.” The PML-N leader lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that “you were elected with a fake mandate and that fake accountability is being carried out targeting the PML-N leadership.”

“All three metro bus projects were completed in Punjab in Rs90 billion. An inquiry should be made into the project that has been left incomplete in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa amounting to Rs1 trillion,” Hamza went on to add.

The PML-N leader warned that this vengeful accountability will prove expensive for the PTI government.

Nawaz to be provided ‘better facilities’ at Lahore’s Kot Lahpat jail Hamza also stated that if accountability is transparent, PM Imran’s sister Aleema Khan should also be held accountable and that her income sources should be disclosed.

Taking a jibe at the government, the provincial opposition leader went on to add that electricity, gas prices increased under the PTI government came in power, while dollar is at an all-time high. What kind of Naya Pakistan is this? “We reject this selective accountability, and will resist it,” Hamza added.—INP

