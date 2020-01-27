Hamza rejects reports of forward bloc

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said that he is hearing claims of forward bloc in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) since childhood. Speaking to media outside Punjab Assembly, Hamza rejected reports of forward bloc in PML-N and said that change and political struggle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is retribution. He added that inflation is on the rise in the province. Prices of flour, lentils and vegetables are touching sky. He criticized government for increasing prices of medicines and said that masses cannot afford medicines and bread.