Hamza on second place after two rounds

CNS Golf Championship

Karachi

Hamza Amin, Pakistan’s only golfer on Asian Tour, had a fabulous day on the second day of 23rd CNS Golf Championship in Karachi where he shot six birdies to jump on second place in leaders’ board after the two rounds.

The leaders’ board, however, is still dominated by seasoned golfer Shabbir Iqbal who is leading with score of 7 under after playing 3 under on day two of the championship at Karachi Golf Club.

30-year-old Hamza Amin, a Austrian-Pakistani, played birdies on hole 2,5,6,12 and 13 before getting a bogey on 15th hole. He again scored a birdie on hole 16th to end the second day with under 5 after scoring at par on day one.

Shabbir Iqbal, who had played 4 under on day one, continued with his form on day two and played another 3 under to extend his lead to seven under.

However, Shabbir’s is followed by four golfers who are just two strokes behind him and can make a comeback on the third day of the championship.

Along with Hamza, Matloob Ahmed, Rofin Shamim and Waheed Baloch have also scored 5 under and the quartet is jointly at 2nd position.

Talib Hussain of Islamabad is at third position on leaders’ board with score of 4 under par.

In amateurs category, Mohammad Sharif is leading in the gross while Arsalan Sheikh is leading in the net.

With par score after two rounds, Imdad Hussain of Lahore Garision Golf Club is leading senior professionals. He is followed by Asghar Ali and Muhammad Akram. In Junior Professionals Asad Khan of PAF is leading after two rounds. Abdul Dawood is second and Syed Bilal Hussain is at third position.—AFP

