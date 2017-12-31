Hamza for LBs role in making cleanliness campaign a success

Member National Assembly Hamza Shahbaz presided over a high-level meeting here Saturday to review Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Deehat Programme, in which exercise of one-time cleaning campaign was appreciated and the meeting expressed satisfaction over its results.

Hamza Shahbaz directed that making the cleanliness campaign more effective, local bodies representatives like chairmen, vice-chairmen and councillors at union council level should be made more active and ensure their participatory role in the programme.

He said that it is also important that awareness is created in rural areas and people be informed about changing circumstances especially in using plastic bags and issues of sewerage in these areas. He also directed that media campaign might also be designed in this regard.

Hamza Shahbaz directed that funding to this programme should be continued at all costs and Saaf Deehat Programme should be made more result-oriented. He said that the chief minister is keenly interested in providing basic facilities to the rural areas and in this context this programme has become more vital in bringing visible change in the cleanliness situation of villages.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Mansha-Ullah Butt, Minister for Planning & Development Malik Nadeem Kamran, Member Public Affairs Unit Sami-Ullah Chaudhry, Chief Secretary, Secretary Local Government and other high-ranking officers attended the meeting.

Related