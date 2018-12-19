Hamza, Humam storm into finals of US Junior Squash

Islamabad

Two Pakistanis look destined to earn glory for the nation after storming into finals of US Junior Squash Championship in their respective categories at Philips Academy, Boston.

According to information received here on Tuesday, in U-15 semifinal, Hamza Khan caused upset when he eliminated tournament’s top seed Sosa Federico of Mexico 11-5, 11-9, 11-5.

Hamza, who had earlier edged out Egypt’s Mohamed Abdullah11-9, 11-9, 12-10 in the quarterfinal, will take on Carney Tedd of USA in the final.

Pakistan’s Noor Zaman’s winning run in the U-15 category was ended when he lost the quarterfinal battle to Tedd 6-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9 and12-10.

In U-13 semifinal, Humam defeated Ahmad Haq of USA 11-7, 11-6 and 11-9. In the final he will be up against India’s Rohan A Gondhi. Earlier, in the quarterfinal Humam had defeated Egypt’s Salem Youssef in a five-set thriller 13-11, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8 and 13-11.—APP

