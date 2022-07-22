Hamza, Elahi neck and neck contest for Punjab’s CM today

PTI enjoys support of 188 MPAs; Hamza optimistic about winning the slot

Amraiz Khan Lahore

PTI has touched 178 number of Punjab Assembly seats apart from 10 MPAs of the Quaid League who are also in alliance with it so the total strength of the opposition crossed the score of required majority in Punjab Assembly to win the Chief ministership for its candidate Chaudhry Parvez Elahi today.

Newly-elected members of the Punjab Assembly have taken the oath. According to the report, the Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notification of their success in the by-elections held on July 17.

But, the notification of the success of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Raja Sagheer from PP-7 Kahuta has not been issued.

On the other hand, the sitting government has a total strength of 180 in the House under the chief ministership of Hamza Shehbaz.

All eyes will be on Punjab Assembly as the largest House of the country is all set to elect its new leader who will become the chief executive of the province.

The contest is between incumbent Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. Hamza will be the joint candidate of PML-N, PPP and some independents while Elahi is being backed by PTI and PML-Q.

Although, Elahi enjoys the support of more MPAs in the House but the PML-N thinks that some of the lawmakers from PTI will abstain on Friday (today) that will ultimately go in favor of Hamza. On the other hand, PTI and PML-Q believe that results will be in favor of Elahi and it is likely that they will manage some PML-N lawmakers to remain abstain from the polling.

On 16th April, Hamza got elected as CM Punjab by grabbing 197 votes in the session marred with ruckus and violence. As many as 25 PTI MPAs gave their votes to Hamza and later they were de-seated by the Election Commission of Pakistan for violating the party policy.

The number-game in Punjab Assembly is now changed after the results of by-polls in which PTI grabbed 15 out of 20 seats. On Thursday, 19 newly elected MPAs took the oath during the session chaired by Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi.