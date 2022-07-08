Hamza directs authorities to take timely measures for dengue eradication

Takes notice of brother, sister murder

The danger of dengue has started coming to surface along with mon-soon spell of rains. Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif re-viewed the performance of depart-ments with regard to dengue cam-paign and issued warning to the administrative officers of four dis-tricts on account of showing unsa-tisfactory performance. CM as-serted that any sort of negligence would not be tolerated as it relates to human lives.

CM directed to un-dertake timely measures for the eradication of dengue. CM chaired a meeting to review anti-dengue campaign in the province. Hamza Shahbaz directed the anti-dengue related departments to overcome their shortcomings along with with playing a vigorous role for the era-dication of dengue.

CM ordered to constitute monitoring committees at the level of union councils for the eradication of dengue.

CM while addressing the review meeting warned that disciplinary action would be initiated against the offic-ers for showing unsatisfactory per-formance with regard to anti-dengue campaign. CM directed the Deputy Commissioners to visit the field for the monitoring of dengue control campaign.

Hamza Shahbaz also directed District Health Offic-ers to visit field in every district in order to monitor the dengue control campaign.

Meanwhile Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif sought a report from Inspector General Police (IGP) of killing of siblings in the area of Bilal Ganj.

The chief minister directed to arrest the accused immediately.Hamza Shahbaz extended his heartfelt condolences to bereaved family and assured justice to the affected family.

Meanwhile, IGP directed the senior police officers to reach at the spot im-mediately.

He directed to investigate all aspects of the incident with the help of forensic teams. The IGP directed to take imme-diate steps to arrest the culprits with the help of Safe City cameras.