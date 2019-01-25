Hamza demands judicial probe into Sahiwal shooting

Daily Pakistan Observer -

Staff Reporter

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday took a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar over his absence from today’s in-camera session of the provincial legislature on the Sahiwal incident.
“The leader of the house was conspicuous by his absence in the in-camera session. This shows the seriousness of the government,” he said while speaking to the media in the premises of the provincial assembly.
“A heart-wrenching incident took place in Sahiwal. A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) won’t work as a high-level judicial commission should be constituted.” “The nation won’t be pacified until the constitution of a judicial commission.”
The PML-N leader said those found responsible for the incident be handed an exemplary punishment.

