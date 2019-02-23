Hamza clinches Squash title

Peshawar

International Hamza Niaz of PAF clinched the trophy after defeating Huzaifa Zahid, also from PAF in the final of the National Junior Under-15 Squash Championship played here at PAF Hashim Khan

Squash Complex on Friday. Member Provincial Assembly from Chitral Wazirzada was the chief guest on this occasion. Director General Sports Junaid Khan, former British Open Champion Qamar Zaman, Head Coach PAF Squash Academy Atlas Khan, Member Executive Committee Wazir Gul, officials, coaches and players were also present.

In the final Hamza Niaz marched into victory in straight sets, the score was 11-5, 11-8 and 11-7. Hamza Niaz fully dominated the proceedings and did not give much time to Huzaifa Zahid to strike back.—APP

