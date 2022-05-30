Hamza case LHC CJ observes SC order does not apply to events held in past Hamza defends his election as CM

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has remarked that the punishment of the dissident members has been mentioned in the constitution observing that the vote of the dissident members will not be counted if voting will be pending.

LHC Chief Justice Bhatti on Monday was hearing petitions challenging the election of Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister and his oat-taking.

While giving his observation, the CJ remarked that the Supreme Court short order specified that votes of the dissident members would not be counted if the voting was pending.

“If we apply this order on past cases then it means that all decisions will be reversed,” CJ Bhatti added.

Hamza Shahbaz earlier submitted a written reply to the petitions against the Punjab Chief Minister’s election in the Lahore High Court.

The Lahore High Court heard petitions filed by PTI and Pervez Elahi against the Punjab Chief Minister’s election.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, through his lawyer Khalid Ishaq, submitted a 16-page reply to the court in which he sought dismissal of petitions against the election of Chief Minister with a fine.

The reply submitted by Hamza Shahbaz said that the election of the Chief Minister was held in accordance with the Constitution and law in the light of the orders of the High Court which took place before the interpretation of Article 63A of the Supreme Court.

The reply further said that according to the law, the interpretation of the Supreme Court will not have any effect on the election of the Chief Minister, the decision of the Supreme Court will not apply from the past.

Hamza Shahbaz in his reply said that the investigation related to the election by the former governor was illegal and the secretary assembly also has no authority to inquire about the election.