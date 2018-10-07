Hamza calls Shehbaz’s arrest, ‘joke with nation’

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz called the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif by the National Accountability Bureau, ‘a joke with the nation’.

Talking to reporter here on Sunday, he said Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday in the Ashiana Iqbal housing scheme case.

The opposition leader’s son said that his father saved as many as Rs2300 billion of the national exchequer in different projects, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s biases against the PML-N is now known to the people of Pakistan.

Hamza said that Rs70bn Peshawar bus metro project has become ruins of the past.

“Shehbaz was summoned before the NAB on a different case and was arrested on another, such joke with the nation will not last long,” he said.

Share on: WhatsApp