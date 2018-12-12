Hamza barred from leaving abroad

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz was reportedly barred from flying to Doha on Monday night as his name was on the ‘blacklist’ maintained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly was prevented from boarding a Qatar Airlines flight from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, PML-N sources said. “He was sent back from the immigration counter and informed that his name was on the ‘blacklist’,” added party sources.

However, sources in the FIA said Hamza was prevented from leaving the country because his name is on the Exit Control List (ECL). The PML-N sources maintained that Hamza was not involved in any case. However, it is pertinent to note that the leader and his brother, Salman Shahbaz, have been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a probe related to Ramzan Sugar Mills.

It is alleged that a bridge for the sugar mill was constructed and the payment of at least Rs200 million for the construction was made from the government exchequer.

Condemning the move, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb accused immigration authorities of changing statements. “Hamza was first told that his name was on the blacklist. Later, the authorities said his name was placed on ECL.”

“Changing narratives shows that the immigration authorities are under pressure. No case in accountability and the high court has been proven against Hamza.”

