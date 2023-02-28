Hamza Ali Abbasi to make TV comeback in serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’

Hamza Ali Abbasi, a well-known Pakistani film and television actor, said on Tuesday that the upcoming drama series “Jaan-e-Jahan” will be his return to television.

Abbasi shared a teaser of a forthcoming project on his official Instagram account to alert his admirers of his comeback to television.

“Glad to introduce you to the mesmerising universe of our next production Jaan-e-Jahan penned by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed,” he stated in his post.

The drama is created by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, and it will air shortly on a TV near you, the author continued.

The actor has already displayed his playing prowess in a number of well-known dramas, but he announced his decision to leave the entertainment profession more than a year ago in order to devote more of his time to religion.