Hamza Ali Abbasi showers praise upon PM Khan

Actor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter Hamza Ali Abbasi showered praise upon Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Abbasi, who openly supports PTI on all forums and was seen defending Imran Khan well before the PTI chief’s former wife Reham Khan had formally published her book aimed at what the party termed “character assassination” of their chief, however, added that the “hard work has just begun for Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

Earlier, Imran Khan took oath as country’s 2nd prime minister in a simple ceremony at the President House.

For the cricket legend-turned-politician, his party’s first place in a national election and becoming country’s prime minister, is the culmination of a battle that started more than two decades ago.

For years, he was dismissed as a political dilettante who could not convert his personal popularity into significant seats in parliament for the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

But July 25 elections dramatically changed that, putting the former sports star on the brink of power. The PTI party won the most seats in July’s elections – setting up Mr Khan to become PM with the help of small parties, more than two decades after he first entered politics.

