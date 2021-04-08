Hamza Ali Abbasi shares ‘God’s message’ for men and women amid outrage on PM’s remarks

KARACHI – As some quarters in the country continue to lash out at Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on increasing sexual violence, actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has a reply for those saying the onus is on men only.

Taking to twitter, Abbasi shared English translation of verses of Holy Quran. The verses that address those men and women who are Muslim explain how they can prevent themselves from obscenity.

It is apparently a response to Jemima Goldsmit, the ex-wife of Imran Khan, who yesterday shared a verse with caption “The onus is on men”.

God’s message for those men and women who say they are Muslim. Quran 24:30-31 pic.twitter.com/nWsru4zhQ4 — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) April 8, 2021

Taking to twitter, Goldsmit shared a verse from the Holy Quran, stating: “Say to the believing men that they restrain their eyes and guard their private parts”.

She hoped that the statement being attributed to her former husband is a “misquote/ mistranslation”.

I'm hoping this is a misquote/ mistranslation. The Imran I knew used to say, "Put a veil on the man's eyes not on the woman." https://t.co/NekU0QklnL — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) April 7, 2021

“The Imran I knew used to say, ‘Put a veil on the man’s eyes not on the woman’,” he recalled.

PM links vulgarity with rise in sexual violence

Last, a citizen asked the premier about his government’s planning to tackle the rising cases of sexual violence, especially against children.

While responding to it, the PM Imran Khan that there were some fights that can only be won if society joins it.

He said that it was crucial for societies to protect themselves from obscenity, adding that divorce rate has gone up in the UK due to the vulgarity.

The premier said the whole concept of pardah (or covering up, or modesty) in Islam has a purpose to ith which is to keep temptation in check.

He went on to say that there are many people who cannot keep their willpower in check and that “it had to bring effects in some way”.

The remarks have divided the social media with some supporting it while others opposed it massively.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/i-was-harassed-by-an-uber-driver-for-two-years-jemima-goldsmith/