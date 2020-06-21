Hamza Ali Abbasi apologises everyone who he has ever hurt in past

Former Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has extended apology to everyone who he had ever hurt by his words and actions in the past. Taking to Twitter the Alif actor tweeted, “Been wanting to do this for a while so here goes: I want to use this platform whr my voice reaches many to apologise to anyone & everyone who i have ever hurt by my words or actions in my past.”

He further said with a heart emoji, “Please i beg u to forgive me…. I AM SORRY….Please… FORGIVE ME.” In November last year, the Pyare Afzal actor had announced to quit acting, vowing to spend his life to spread the message of Islam. The actor had vowed to spread message of Islam through every medium, adding that if he produces any documentary or movie or drama it will be about Islam.