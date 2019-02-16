Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam inaugurate LESCO projects

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar and Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated various projects of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) here in areas of Zafar Colony, Dholanwal and Saidpur on Saturday. Talking to the media persons after inaugurating the projects, Hammad said that LESCO development projects worth Rs 20 million had now been inaugurated in NA-126, while in the second phase, development projects worth Rs 100 million would be completed. He said that insulators were being changed at various transmission lines of LESCO to avoid any untoward incident. To a question, he said that Pakistan had received foreign aid from friendly countries due to credibility of Prime Minister Imran Khan, asserting that country’s economy was being strengthened and it would also grow further.

