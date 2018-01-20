Hamid Subhani re-elected as Vice Chairman of PHA

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Islamabad Hotel Management arranged a ceremony for Hamid Subhani for getting re-elected as Vice Chairman of Pakistan Hotel Association for the Year 2018. Chief Guest, Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan, Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) appreciated Subhani’s role for his effective role and doing well for Hotel & Tourism Industry. Zubair Baweja, Senior Vice Chairman of PHA came from Karachi to attend the meeting. He addressed audience and briefed guests about history & role of Pakistan Hotels Association to represent hotel industry of Pakistan at all forums and to redress issues of Hospitality Industry to achieve excellence in Hospitality Industry.

Mian Akrum Farid, Chairman, Skill Development Council Islamabad congratulated Subhani for his efforts to bring stakeholder together to resolve issues of hotel industry and way forward. He appreciated the efforts of Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan. Dr. Hasan Orooj D.G Directorate of Health CDA also Pointed out the quality must be ensure each sector. Imran Ali Khawaja Controller, Department of Tourist Services was also on Stage. He gave assurance to provide maximum facilities to Hotels to solve their problems. Subhani thanked to Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan (M.D-PTDC) to attend function in spite of his health not feeling well. Subhani informed if like Ch. Sahib, Mian Sahib, Orooj Sahib and Imran sahib like people will support by government & people of Pakistan as this will bring good results in their sectors. Subhani also appreciated Khalid Quresi, Haji Gul Afridi, Tariq Javed Malik, Yusuf Awan, and Mirajuddin Mughal, who supported him to restore one dish meal.

In the end in recognition of excellent services provided in hospitality, tourism and other sectors, Pakistan Hotels Association distributed shields to Madam Nelofur Bakhtiar(Lions Club), Sardar Illyas Khan (CEO-Centaurus) , Mian Akrum Farid (M.D Hotel Crown Plaza), Sh. Aamir Waheed (President ICCI), Dr. Hasan Orooj (D.G-Health Services) , Mr.Imran Ali Khawaja (Controller Tourist Services), Maurizio Romani (G.M-PC Bhurban), Asif Javed (Executive Director COTHM), Aziz Bolani (CEO-Serana Hotels), M. Akhtar Bawany(VC-Hashoo-Group), Naseer A Khan (Xperts-Caterer), Mian Naeem Afzal (M.D-Hotel Embassy Lodge) and others.