Hamid Khan to lead Imran Khan’s ‘Advisory Council’

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan on Sunday constituted the “Chairman’s Advisory Council,” which will be headed by Hamid Khan.

The 10-member advisory council comprises Hamid Khan as its Chairperson and includes Roof Hassan, Najeeb Haroon, Arshad Dad, Jamal Ansari, Khalid Masood, Saleem Jan, Yakub Izhar, Tasneem Noorani, and Bakhtiar Kasuri as its members.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the advisory council will render advice to the former prime minister on various issues of importance and relevance.

The council chairman, who is a founding member of the party, believed that although Imran Khan had become the country’s most popular leader, PTI’s internal structure had become weak.