Hameeda to contest elections from Upper Dir

Taking on retrogressive forces head-on in conservative society of Upper Dir, a strong-nerve lady-Hameeda Shahid finally steps in political ring by filling nomination papers for general seat of the KP assembly from the remote and backward mountainous district Dir Upper, where women voting almost non-existent.

Upper Dir- once infamous for being dubbed as male-chauvinism belt when one peeped into preceding times which had been witnessing widespread disenfranchisement of woman’s voters, took cynical elements by surprise by fielding woman candidate to run in next general election for general seat of KP assembly.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI)-backed Hameeda Shahid has submitted nomination paper from constituency Pk-10 Dir-1 with determination to play part as spearhead for protection of women’s rights in the male-dominated society of Upper Dir. Ms Hameeda Shahid who is a central leader of sports and women wing of PTI expressed gratitude to the party’s leadership for reposing trust in her and vowed to come up to its expectations and work for the underdeveloped and ignored area of Dir, which she hailed from.—APP