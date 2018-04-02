Hameed Haroon new ANPS president

Sarmad elected as general secretary

Observer Report

Karachi

The APNS unanimously elected Hameed Haroon as President, Kazi Asad Abid as Senior Vice President, Mehtab Khan as Vice President, Sarmad Ali as Secretary General, Bilal Mehmood as Joint Secretary and Waseem Ahmed as Finance Secretary of the Society for the year 2018-19.

The Annual General Council met on Saturday under the Chairmanship of Sarmad Ali. It unanimously approved the report of the Executive Committee for the preceding year as well as the Annual Accounts of the Society for the year 2017.

The General Council attended by 169 full members from across the country, formed an Election Commission headed by Syed Sajjad Bokhari with Daad Baloch and Javid Ahmed as members. Following were elected un-opposed members of Executive Committee: Rawalpindi/Islamabad Daily Seats: Daily Ausaf, Islamabad and Daily Sahafat, Islamabad.

News & News Comments Periodical (Punjab / KPK): Weekly Azm / Taaqat Group, Lahore News & News Comments Periodical (Sindh / Balochistan): Fortnightly Ibrat Magazine, Hyderabad.

News & News Comments Periodicals (General): Monthly Cricketer, Karachi

The Election Commission conducted the election to the Executive Committee for the year 2018-19. Following were elected by secret ballot:

Karachi Daily Seats: Daily Aghaz, Daily Business Recorder, Daily Dawn, Daily Deyanat, Daily Express and Daily Jasarat.Lahore Daily Seats: Daily Din, Daily Dunya, Daily Jang, Daily Nawa-i-Waqt, Daily Pakistan and Daily Tijarat. Balochistan Daily Seats: Daily Awam, Quetta and Daily Mashriq, Quetta. Punjab (excluding Lahore/Rwp/Ibd.): Daily Aftab Multan, Daily Business Report Faisalabad and Daily Paigham, Faisalabad.

Khyber Pakhtoon Khwa Daily Seats: Daily Mashriq and Daily Wahdat.

Sindh (Excluding Karachi) Dailies: Daily Kaleem, Sukkur and Daily Kawish, Hyderabad.

Periodicals Seats: Monthly Kiran Digest Karachi, Monthly Naya Rukh Karachi, Weekly Nikhar Islamabad and Monthly Roohani Digest, Karachi.

General Seats (Regional Dailies): Daily Sayadat, Bahawalpur and Daily Tijarati Rahbar, Faisalabad

General Seats (Metropolitan Dailies): Daily City 42, Lahore and Daily Pakistan Observer, Islamabad.

The Executive Committee elected Fauzia Shaheen, Monthly Dastak, Karachi on woman – publishers seat.

The General Council congratulated Dr. Waqar Yousuf Azeemi on the achievement of his daughter Kanza Azeemi who was bestowed with the top award at Oxford University being the fist Pakistani who achieved the prestigious award.

The newly elected Executive Committee appreciated the performance of the Election Commission for conducting transparent elections. The members gave standing ovation to the Office Bearers for the year 2017-18 for their hard work to solve the problems faced by member publications.