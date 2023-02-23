Hamdard University organizes Career Fair 2023

Hamdard University organized Career Fair 2023 at Karachi Expo Center. More than 150 national and international companies related to the industry, trade, health, textile, pharmaceutical, fashion, banking, education, and other sectors set up their stalls at the Career Fair.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Chancellor Hamdard University, Sadia Rashid, said that there is a wave of despair everywhere in the country. In such a distressing atmosphere, youth and students may get better employment through such programs. We are carrying forward the mission of the Founder of Hamdard University, Shaheed Hakeem Muhammad Saeed because youth are the future of the country.

The Vice Chancellor of Hamdard University, Dr. Syed Shabib ul Hassan said that the purpose of conducting the Career Fair 2023 is to provide better and maximum job opportunities to the students and youth in the entire province because only the youth and students can get this country out of the difficult times.

Aiman Taj, Assistant Director ORIC, said that unemployment is on the rise in the country today. The main objective of this program was to offer better job opportunities to the unemployed youth.Career Fair 2023 was attended by more than 150 companies, renowned businessmen, traders, anchorpersons, media representatives, and dignitaries from different walks of life, including more than 10,000 youth from across the province.